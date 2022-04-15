ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter basket ideas that are candy-free

fox61.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandy and Easter go hand in hand oftentimes,...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Try This Easter Layer Cake

When stores start to put up Halloween and Christmas displays in the middle of the summer it can cause people to panic about how quickly the year is flying by, but there often isn't the same reaction when Easter candy comes out a bit early. It's understandable because Easter decorations and treats are so colorful and fun, plus they're associated with the promise of warmer weather without the stress of a larger gathering for the winter holidays. If you do have family coming over for Easter it's usually just for the day, which requires less prep and planning. Plus, if you have to feed a crowd, Costco has their Easter items out and ready for you to grab.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

This Popular Easter Treat Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

If you’re anything like us, then when Easter looms on the horizon, you’re already busy stocking up on candy to fill up Easter baskets and for general snacking purposes weeks before the big day. That’s usually a good thing — you don’t have to contend with bare shelves in the candy aisle as the holiday gets closer — but this year, you’re going to want to go through your purchases carefully. That’s because Ferrero, the company that makes Kinder products in the US just issued a recall for some of their chocolates, and the reason why is pretty scary.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest & Most Unique Easter Basket Stuffers We’ve Seen This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, the Easter bunny hops along to deliver Easter baskets for all of the kids who celebrate, but this year, we’re going to help the bunny out. That’s because, thanks to the Instagram account @AldiFavoriteFinds, we discovered that Aldi has some of the most unique, cutest, and best-tasting Easter candy around. If you or your kids are tired of eating the same old Easter candy year after year, then you’ve got to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Urgent recall for Kinder Surprises and Easter eggs over fears 'contaminated' treats could make kids vomit

Easter eggs and chocolate have been urgently recalled over concerns the Kinder Surprise treats are contaminated with salmonella. Manufacturer Ferrero Australia is pulling the following products from the shelves: Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g)​, Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Surprise Maxi - Natoons 100g.
FOOD SAFETY
MassLive.com

Peeps allows fans to order the marshmallow candy online with customizable flavor, chocolate dip and sweet dipping combinations

Springtime marshmallow treat Peeps, is offering fans of the candy the ability to customize an order of them selecting from three different Peeps colors, three different chocolate dips and six different sweet dipping options. Available through MyPeeps, online users can select one of three colors of Peeps chicks — either...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

Grab your Easter goodies at Gardners Candies

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Gardners Candies Easter is right around the corner, so naturally, we stopped by one of the best places you can go for candy — Gardners Candies. We spoke with the packing supervisor for the main facility in Tyrone, Sherry Waite about...
TYRONE, PA
Hot 99.1

Capital Region’s Best Places to Get Easter Candy! Is Your Favorite Here?

Easter is this Sunday! If you want to make this holiday "eggstra" special you should "hop" on over and visit some of the best chocolate shops in the Capital Region!. By the time you are done scrolling through the next couple of pages you will have seen some of the most "eggcellent" places to purchase all you would need for any Easter basket. This can be your official guide to Easter candy 2022!
LIFESTYLE
KVUE

No, photos of Ferrero chocolate Easter eggs don’t show salmonella

On April 7, Ferrero, a multinational manufacturer of branded chocolate and confectionery products, issued a voluntary recall of two of its Kinder chocolate products in the United States. The company said the products were recalled because they were manufactured in a facility in Belgium where the salmonella typhimurium bacteria was detected. That facility has temporarily been shut down following an investigation by European health officials.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Learn How Are Peeps Made — And See a Video From the Factory

Easter season is upon us and that means the return of a springtime tradition: Easter baskets adorned with Peeps. The neon-colored marshmallow chicks are synonymous with Easter. And while their bright colors and blobby shapes are quickly recognizable, their history is less familiar. Here are some surprising facts about Peeps and just what they're made of?
BETHLEHEM, PA
Thrillist

Icee-Flavored Cookies Are Here and Come in 2 Classic Flavors

Icee's carbonated frozen drinks are iconic. They're also synonymous with brain freeze, but now you can get the Icee flavor without the momentary headache with the new Icee Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies. The new cookies promise to mimic the flavors of the original drink, and right now, you can...
RETAIL
Fatherly

This Map Shows the Most Popular Easter Candy in Each State

When we think about holidays that revolve around candy, there’s one that tends to get the most spotlight. But Easter candy deserves to get as much love as the spooky treats, and it’s impossible to go wrong with marshmallows, peanut butter and chocolate, and bunny or egg-shaped candies. But have you ever wondered which Easter treat is the best of them all? We know the answer.
