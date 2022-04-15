ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

By Paige Weeks
 2 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted.

Elisa Montoya, 36, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’07”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Montoya has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled
Substance – Manufacturing and Distribution x2. Her bond amount is $25,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com .

Comments / 5

June DuVall
2d ago

Your fault you had them at one time how else you have their picture, so why with those charges let them go.

Reply(3)
5
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Sheriff seeks help identifying burglary suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. PCSO is asking for help identifying the man and woman in connection with a burglary at a Pueblo West apartment on Thursday, April 7th. The Sheriff’s office provided the below photos of the suspects, as well as […]
PUEBLO, CO
