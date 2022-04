Like delicate strands of liquid metal dripping from a chandelier, a massive display of dog tags hang from a two-story high atrium. Visitors look upward 24 feet to view a 410 square foot rectangular sculpture, and see what they expect to be wind chimes, as the shifting air currents gently bring the tags together. It is indeed a wind chime…but one created with dignity and honor. There are 58,307 dog tags — each showing a name, military branch, and date of death.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO