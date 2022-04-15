ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Virginia teen shot by state police sues troopers

RICHMOND, Va. — The mother of an 18-year-old killed by police after a chase last year has filed a $60 million wrongful death lawsuit against the two state troopers. LaToya Benton, the mother of Xzavier Hill, filed the complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court...

