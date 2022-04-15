Cars & Coffee

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrive in your favorite ride or stop by the Village Green at...

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and a Fishy Indulgence

You and your partner might have been together for a while, and at this point, the two of you may be doing several things together. One of the things that the two of you do together might be that you eat dinner as a couple. However, when it comes to the meals that you eat, you might like to eat fish, and your partner might not like fish at all. This might cause an issue as you might want to have a fish dish now and again, and you might be wondering how to compromise with your partner on this. So, what do you do if you like to eat fish, but your partner doesn't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Times-Reporter

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Early springtime fun with the grandchildren — and more beef

Another week has already passed us by, and it is time to pen this column again. My plans for today are to wash daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s laundry. Daughter Lovina assisted her with her work for several hours yesterday. I went to pick Lovina up and brought the laundry home. Today sounds like it will be a warm day to hang it outside. The sun is trying to peep out from behind the clouds.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Taste

You might be with a partner that you love and care about, and the two of you might be living together. For the most part, things may be running smoothly, but when it comes to your partner's skills in the kitchen, you may have an issue. So, what do you do if you don't like the food your partner cooks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
InsideHook

Vietnamese Coffee Is Not Just a Trend

Inside the large, silver industrial coffee roasters at Shared Roastery in Brooklyn, Nguyen Coffee Supply’s robusta beans are heating up. After about 12 minutes and some 400 degrees, founder Sahra Nguyen offers me a sniff: the beans, imported directly from Vietnam, smell of warm, toasty and sweet caramel. Robusta beans are hearty, able to endure all manner of climate changes, and produce a coffee that is itself lower in fat and sugar and higher in caffeine. They have thrived in Vietnam since the early 20th century, the bean behind a slow coffee culture that prizes relaxation and adaptability over the grab-and-go coffee culture that dominates the U.S. So why, in 2022, is it suddenly being called a trend?
Daily Leader

The Amish Cook: Amish snowbirds flock to Pinecraft

Editor's Note: Dorcas Raber, mother of Amish Cook columnist Gloria Yoder is filling in this week. Daughter Gloria is super busy getting ready for a wedding held in their shop next week. And now, dear little Joshua (1+ yr. old) is sick, so she has her hands full. It's a blessing how people come and help them out with preparations. From what I hear, their home is glistening, inside and out. I am looking forward to going and helping her some next week. Right now, my husband David and I are in Florida. We arrived on February 1, and I plan to return home on March 11. David has some health issues, and we thought a getaway and warm sunshine could be beneficial.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Knocking Boots

You might have been with your partner for a while, and the two of you might get along for the most part. However, there might be one issue bothering you. Your partner might not knock his or her boots together before entering the house, and he or she might leave mud all over your floors. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't knock the mud off his or her boots? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Stinky Breath

You might be dating someone that you like and care about, and though the two of you get along, there may be one issue. Your date might have stinky breath. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your date's breath? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Nuts

You might have been with your partner for a while, and the two of you might agree on most things. However, when it comes to food that you make for family events, the two of you might not see eye to eye. You might like to make desserts that have a lot of nuts in them, and your partner might not eat nuts. This could cause an issue, because your partner might not like or eat the baked goods that you make, and you might be looking for a way to change this. So, what do you do if you like to add nuts to your desserts, but your partner won't eat them? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
dogster.com

Mealtime Etiquette Helpful Hints

My Chihuahua, Jasmine, has developed a strange ritual at mealtimes. She is not a morning eater and prefers to have her main meal in the late afternoon, while my other dog, Bella, would love it if she could eat all day. Jasmine eats on an ottoman next to her favorite chair because she generally feels more comfortable being elevated on a piece of furniture than eating on the ground.
