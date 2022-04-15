Community health pipeline gets $226 million boost

Do you have the right technology to attract and retain top talent?. If you’re taken aback by this question, you’re not alone. Pre-pandemic, leaders typically used more traditional benefits such as attractive salaries or 401(k) matching to convince workers to join their ranks. Of course, equipping people with the technology they needed to perform in their roles was important. But because the vast majority of employees worked from the office, leaders didn’t have to think about tech needs beyond the confines of their four walls - or how it impacted their growth strategies.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO