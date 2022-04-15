ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Community health pipeline gets $226 million boost

By Tina Reed
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
The Biden administration is giving a $226.5 million boost to efforts to build up the community health worker pipeline, HHS announced first to Axios. Why it matters: Community health workers took on a new level of...

