Gaithersburg, MD

Update on Thursday’s House Fire in Gaithersburg

By Patrick Herron
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire on the 8700blk of Lochaven Dr. near Sabbath Ct, off of Warfield Rd. in Gaithersburg on Thursday, April 14 at 12:15pm....

