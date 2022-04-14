ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Longtime INL fire chief looks back on career

By PAUL MENSER INL Communications
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he looks back on 15 years as chief of the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department, Eric Gosswiller can point to plenty of accomplishments, but it’s the people who stand out the most. “I’ve never worked with a group more committed to each other,” said Gosswiller, who started...

Located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the City of Rialto has retained a small-town atmosphere and a desirable quality of life other communities covet. Formed in 1905, the Rialto Fire Department now serves well over 100,000 people. The City of Rialto is seeking an experienced fire service professional to serve as its next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the Fire Department including policy development, fiscal management, code enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety, and fire suppression and prevention. The successful candidate will be a forward-thinking leader capable of improving efficiency and lowering costs. The selected candidate will be a confident and stable manager who treats employees with respect and promotes accountability. Any combination of education or experience providing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for satisfactory job performance is qualifying. A typical candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field and ten (10) years of fire suppression and prevention experience, including three (3) years at a management level. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief position is $157,693 - $211,331; The range for a candidate with a relevant master’s degree increases by 7.5% to $169,520 - $227,181; Placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience. The City is currently evaluating the salary of the Fire Chief. The City also offers an attractive benefits package. If you are interested in this outstanding opportunity, please visit our website at www.bobmurrayassoc.com to apply online. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Mr. Joel Bryden and Ms. Nina Jamsen at (916) 784-9080. Filing Deadline: May 9, 2022.
RIALTO, CA
Idaho Falls, ID
Illinois State
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Government
Post Register

Gruen, George

George Everett Gruen, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 13, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Everett was born March 28, 1939, in Abilene, Kansas, to Timothy George Gruen and Lola Mae (Cormack) Gruen. He grew up on the family dairy farm. He attended schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School with high marks, providing him with an academic scholarship where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University. After college, in 1961, Everett came to Idaho Falls to work with Phillips Petroleum at the Idaho National Laboratory for 34 years. Here, he met his sweetheart, Jeanette Braithwaite, at the First Baptist Church where they were married after he courted her for two years. They were married June 27, 1964, for 58 years. He and Jeanette raised their two daughters, Teresa (Walter) Josephson of Richland, Washington, and Amy (Gill) Hellmund of Marina Del Rey, California. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the beautiful Idaho outdoors. Much of his free time was spent bicycling, swimming, and hiking with friends and family. Moving into retirement, he had a passion for going on extended RV trips with his wife in the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, and even the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. Everett enjoyed playing music, square dancing, and RV traveling to bluegrass festivals and quilt shows. He and Jeanette were staff to the Sun Valley Jazz Festival for many years. He enjoyed volunteering his time with friends at AARP tax-aide. He and Jeanette were members of the First Baptist Church and Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Everett, with a special thanks to Alexis, Deb, and Mary. Everett was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ronald Eugene Gruen and Donald C. Gruen. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Gruen; brother, Timothy Lee Gruen; sister, Donna Kooken; and his children, Teresa and Amy. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Pastor Gordon Boyle of Watersprings Church officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunderalhome.com. George 3/28/1939 - 4/13/2022Everett Gruen.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho's union membership decreases

The number of Idahoans who belong to a labor union decreased in 2021, compared to the prior year. There were 36,000 union members in Idaho last year, which accounts for 4.7 percent of wage and salary workers in the state, down from 5.6 percent in 2020. The 4.7 percent ties with 2013 and 2018 for the lowest union membership in Idaho. The highest percentage of union members worked in Idaho in 1993, when the percentage reached 10.2.
IDAHO STATE

