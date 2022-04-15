ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IDB board votes to probe allegations against chief Claver-Carone - sources

By Andrea Shalal, Cassandra Garrison
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The board of governors of the Inter-American Development Bank has approved a resolution to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, sources familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

Some countries were still voting on the issue, but sufficient support was reached to proceed with the investigation, two of the sources said.

IDB directors met twice last week to discuss allegations that Claver-Carone had carried out an intimate relationship with a staff member, Reuters reported exclusively. read more

A spokesperson for the Latin American regional development bank declined to comment about the vote.

At an online event on Friday, Claver-Carone said he was the target of an "anonymous political media campaign" and hoped to have the opportunity to defend himself. He could not be immediately reached for comment about the board vote on Thursday. read more

Claver-Carone did not directly address the specific allegations, which were made in an anonymous letter.

It was not immediately clear which firm would be engaged to carry out the investigation.

An anonymous email sent to the board of directors of the bank and the bank's ethics officer at the end of March accused Claver-Carone of carrying out a relationship with a senior strategist who reported to him, according to the bank source with direct knowledge of the meeting. Reuters has not seen the email.

The email also accused Claver-Carone and the staffer of misusing IDB funds, one source said, without giving more detail.

The IDB's ethics code on its website states: "You cannot participate in any employment-related decisions about someone with whom you have an intimate relationship."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City; editing by Diane Craft and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Sasse replies to China's warning US is 'going down' a 'dangerous path' after congressional visit to Taiwan

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska responded to Chinese threats Friday after a congressional visit to Taiwan. Sasse was one of six lawmakers who flew on a diplomatic visit to the Republic of China, often referred to as Taiwan. Sasse was in a group with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. After the Chinese government warned the U.S. its actions were "dangerous," Sasse released a reply.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 18 (Reuters) - China's supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idb#Latin American
americanmilitarynews.com

To prevent escapes, North Korea confiscates passports of officials sent abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is now confiscating the passports of both managers and workers stationed abroad to prevent them from escaping, sources in China and Russia told RFA. Pyongyang dispatches legions of workers to both Russia and China...
WORLD
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

China's vice premier urges stabilisation of supply chains

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China’s supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, and the government will create a “white list” of key industrial firms, exporters and importers, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Liu said in meeting that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets slip, Indonesia shares gain ahead of central bank meeting

* Chinese economy hit by COVID lockdowns, Ukraine war * China, Hong Kong on holiday * Bank Indonesia's rate decision on Tuesday By Savyata Mishra April 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities were subdued on Monday, as investors placed cautious bets coming out of a holiday-extended weekend, with a stronger dollar on looming aggressive United States rate policy tightening further hurting sentiment. Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar and South Korea's won eased about 0.3% each in the wake of the greenback's rise on Thursday as more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations for faster U.S. policy tightening. "Asian markets may tread carefully to start the week as investors digest the PBOC's (People's Bank of China) 25bps RRR cut," OCBC analysts said in a note. Late on Friday, the PBOC announced it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to cushion a potentially sharp slowdown in economic growth. With the absence of market clues from Europe due to Easter holidays, investors will look at key economic data out of China on Monday. Data showed that China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, expanding 4.8% year-on-year. But the risk of sharp slowdown over coming months has risen as sweeping COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war take a toll. Chinese stocks still dipped 0.8%, as market participants shrugged off the PBOC move as falling below their expectations, and possibly not enough to reverse economic slowdown. "While China has eased monetary policy via the latest RRR cut, this will also not be a panacea to address the supply bottleneck," an OCBC note said. Meanwhile the Singaporean dollar and Philippines peso traded 0.2% lower. The energy-linked Indian rupee fell 0.3%, its lowest levels since March 22, likely pressured by higher oil prices as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia. Similarly, Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah were marginally down 0.1%. Among equities markets, Singapore dropped 0.7%, touching its lowest levels since March 17, while Malaysia shares fell 0.3% for a third straight session. Jakarta stocks were an outlier in the region, climbing 0.6%, lifted by higher energy prices and ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Tuesday where a rise in interest rates is expected as inflation risk rises. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield touch a 4-yr high ** On Monday, Sri Lanka will begin talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme, even as it seeks help from other countries, including neighbouring India and China. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0408 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.20 -9.10 <.N2 -1.83 -7.62 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.04 -0.29 <.SS -0.74 -12.43 > EC> India -0.29 -2.71 <.NS 0.00 0.70 EI> Indonesi -0.08 -0.73 <.JK 0.38 10.36 a SE> Malaysia -0.33 -1.95 <.KL -0.34 2.99 SE> Philippi -0.15 -2.37 <.PS 0.12 -1.81 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.32 -3.65 <.KS -0.04 -9.49 > 11> Singapor -0.20 -0.73 <.ST -0.65 6.10 e I> Taiwan -0.31 -5.25 <.TW -0.62 -7.25 II> Thailand -0.06 -0.80 <.SE -0.12 0.88 TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
MARKETS
International Business Times

Sri Lankan President Expands Cabinet Ahead Of IMF Talks

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expanded his cabinet with 17 new ministers on Monday, but they did not include members of his family who were dropped as protests erupted over the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis. The president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, however remains prime minister. The island...
ASIA
Reuters

Infowars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

April 18 (Reuters) - Far-right wing website InfoWars has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court documents. The company, owned by radio host Alex Jones, listed estimated assets in the range of $0-$50,000 and estimated liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million, according to the court filings made on Sunday. (Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Russian central bank governor flags faster rate cut

April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank should be able to lower its key rate faster and create conditions for more affordable loans, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. The central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% when Russia was hit by international sanctions after...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end lower despite China's upbeat quarterly data

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed slightly lower on Monday, as investors maintained a cautious stance despite stronger-than-expected quarterly economic data in China. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield hit a new eight-year high. ** The benchmark KOSPI...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy