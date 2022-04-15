ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of training at DPS pleads not guilty to perjury, other charges

By The Associated Press
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — The head of training at the Hawaii Department of Public Safety pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges accusing her of lying about her educational background. Public Training Officer J. Marte Martinez pleaded not guilty to perjury,...

