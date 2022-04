“Shut the fuck up and pls give a fucking warm welcome to Gorillaz Damon Albarn,” said Eilish in introducing the singer. “This is the craziest shit I’ve ever experienced,” she continued. “This man changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my complete view of what music could be, and what art could be, and what creation could be. My first favorite band ever was the Good, the Bad and the Queen when I was six years-old and Blur changed the world and Gorillaz changed the world and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO