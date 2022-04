Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to make their Springfield debut in an upcoming The Simpsons short premiering exclusively on Disney+. “When Billie Met Lisa,” debuting April 22 on the streaming service, features the O’Connell siblings as Simpsonized versions of themselves. In the short, the duo encounter Lisa Simpson as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Eilish then invites Lisa to her studio, where the three have “a special jam session she’ll never forget,” Disney+ said of the episode, the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts tailored exclusively for Disney+...

