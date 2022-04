A booklet filled with haiku poetry and illustrations done by an 11-year-old 2Pac could fetch up to $300,000 USD at auction. The unpublished body of work is part of Sotheby’s latest hip-hop themed auction and is supposedly “the earliest known manuscript by Shakur to come to market.” Signed by Pac, the booklet is addressed to his godfather and Black Panther Jamal Joseph, “Chui,” “Sekou” and “Bilahl” and was sent to them in the Spring of 1983 while they were incarcerated in Kansas’ Leavenworth Penitentiary. “This is dedicated to my family who are imprisoned for trying to build a better nation for me,” a page reads.

