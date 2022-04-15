ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Will Gas Prices Keep Americans From Spending? The Answer May Surprise You

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KskCN_0fANIL8600
  • If inflation continues to be an issue, Harris said Americans will likely shift their spending from higher-priced products to lower-priced ones rather than reduce their overall spending.
  • Lower-income Americans are hit the hardest by rising food and gas prices.

Some investors may have been spooked by a new Harris poll published this week that found 84% of Americans plan to cut back on their spending in response to higher gasoline prices.

A drop in consumer spending could be bad news for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, but Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said Thursday that the poll results may not be as bad for the market as they seem at first glance.

Harris said there's no doubt soaring gas prices will have some negative impact on American consumers' spending, but a reopening economy will also drive upticks in spending in other areas of the market.

"There is now a tug of war between the sticker shock of rising prices and a huge reserve of wealth and liquid assets," Harris said.

Actions Versus Words: He also noted that, while Americans are understandably annoyed at rising gas prices, actions may speak louder than words.

"We would be very surprised if a large portion of households make outright cuts in overall consumer spending," Harris said.

He noted that there is often a disconnect between what Americans say in polls and what they actually do. One common example of this behavior is that Americans typically say they will save the extra money they get from tax cuts, but data suggests their spending increases.

Smarter Shopping: If inflation continues to be an issue, Harris said Americans will likely shift their spending from higher-priced products to lower-priced ones rather than reduce their overall spending.

Lower-income Americans are hit the hardest by rising food and gas prices, but Harris said they are also benefiting from rising wages. Meanwhile, middle and upper-income houses have strong balance sheets, excess savings and near-record-level net worth coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benzinga's Take: So far, rising prices at the pump haven't slowed down American consumers. However, the first-quarter earnings season should help investors get more clarity on just how much of an impact inflation is having on the economy.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Price Controls Are Not The Answer To Soaring Gasoline Prices

The severe end of the price control spectrum includes the actions taken by the U.S. Office of Price Administration during World War II. The OPA set prices and imposed rationing for a wide range of products to support the war effort, including gasoline, rubber, sugar and coffee. Another example of...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Americans#Consumer Spending#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Bank Of America
TheStreet

Wait, There Are Americans Happy About High Gas Prices?

Drivers in the United States and around the world are experiencing unprecedented gasoline price increases. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gas Tuesday was $4.242, according to data compiled by the AAA. That’s down a little from a record $4.33 on March 11, but still sharply higher...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy