The Voice coach Blake Shelton was a multi-platinum singer that had already released six albums before he joined the singing competition in 2011. His Red River Blue album shot to number one on the Billboard charts that same year. Before you knew it, the country singer was everywhere. Shelton went on to be the winning coach for Season 2 through 4 of The Voice. After 21 seasons, Shelton has helped aspiring singers win the championship eight times. Shelton is the longest-running coach in the show’s history with no signs of slowing down.

MUSIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO