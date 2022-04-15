ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexis deBoschnek's Butter-Braised Lamb Chops

By People Staff
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!" says Alexis deBoschnek. "I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort." The author of the To the Last Bite cookbook loves...

