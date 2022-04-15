ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Canha isn't starting Friday's game against the Diamondbacks. Canha had started in each of the last...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
FingerLakes1.com

Mets bats go silent in loss to Diamondbacks

The New York Mets suffered a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field as the bats went quiet. New York had just five hits and Jeff McNeil collected two of them. Carlos Carrasco started for the Mets and tossed five shutout innings while allowing just...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Mets' Canha, Nimmo to miss home opener after being placed on COVID list

The New York Mets will be without outfielders Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo for the team's home opener Friday as both were placed on the COVID-19 list, according to Justin Walters of CBS Sports. Both Canha and Nimmo are reportedly asymptomatic, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Jeff Mcneil
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
News 12

Mets pick up win at Citi Field in home opener

The Mets gave fans something to cheer about in their home opener at Citi Field Friday. The team defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 for their third straight win. The celebration started before the Mets even took the field. Legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver was honored before the game with a 10-foot statue that was unveiled outside of Citi Field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Diamondbacks
CBS Sports

LOOK: Mets unveil statue honoring Hall of Famer Tom Seaver at home opener

Prior to Friday's home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Mets unveiled a status honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver outside of Citi Field. The bronze statue is 10 feet high and 13 1/2 feet long and emulates Seaver's famous pitching motion. "Hello, Tom. It's so nice...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB Prospect Watch: Astros' gamble on shortstop Jeremy Peña as Carlos Correa's successor paying off

Entering the offseason, the biggest question facing the Houston Astros was what they would do with the shortstop position. We know now that the Astros didn't re-sign Carlos Correa, who departed through free agency with the third-most appearances at shortstop in franchise history. They didn't sign Trevor Story or Javier Báez, or trade for anyone of note, either. The Astros instead signed Niko Goodrum, a non-tender victim in Detroit, to serve as an insurance policy in case top prospect Jeremy Peña proved to be unfit for the job in spring following an injury-shortened 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Nick Plummer: Called up by Mets

Plummer was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Plummer will provide outfield depth for the Mets while Mark Canha (illness) and Brandon Nimmo (illness) are on the COVID-19 injured list. The 25-year-old Plummer hasn't yet made his major-league debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: RBI and stolen base

Davis pinch hit and went 1-for-1 with a RBI and a stolen base in a 5-0 win Sunday over Arizona. Davis pinch hit for Travis Jankowski in the sixth with lefty Oliver Perez on the mound and singled in a run to increase the Mets' lead to 2-0. He was then replaced in the field by Nick Plummer. It was the first RBI of the season for the 28-year-old Davis, in large part because he has only started three of the first 10 games. He has only appeared as a designated hitter or pinch hitter and has yet to play the field in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: Two perfect innings, win

Shreve (1-0) earned the win in relief, pitching two perfect innings and striking out two in a 5-0 win Sunday over Arizona. Shreve entered the game in the sixth inning with the score 0-0 after a leadoff double knocked Trevor Williams out of the game. Shreve retired all six batters he faced and became the pitcher of record when the Mets' offense exploded for five runs. The journeyman reliever has now pitched four perfect innings in a row, striking out six in that span.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy