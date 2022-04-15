ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Allows four goals in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sorokin stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins. Sorokin was shaky early in...

www.cbssports.com

Deadline

Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders legend Mike Bossy dies at 65

One of the greatest talents in NHL history has passed away, as several reports have confirmed the death of Mike Bossy. The legendary goal scorer was 65. In a statement from the New York Islanders, the only team Bossy ever played for, general manager Lou Lamoriello explained the loss:. "The...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Flyers 2-1

The back-half of a holiday weekend home-and-home set is underway in Philadelphia, as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center after the blue and gold played comeback yesterday at KeyBank Center, 4-3.
BUFFALO, NY
UPI News

Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65

April 15 (UPI) -- Mike Bossy, one of the most prolific goal-scorers in NHL history, died after a battle with lung cancer, his daughter announced Friday. The New York Islanders legend was 65. "It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my father, Mike Bossy," daughter Tonya...
ELMONT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres score four in second, top Flyers 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An offensive explosion in the second period turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead, and the Sabres were able to take another one from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at the KeyBank Center. Kyle Okposo started the scoring in the second with a power play goal, his 20th of […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Out Sunday

Leddy (eye) will not play Sunday against Nashville but the injury isn't expected to be long-term, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Leddy is feeling better but his vision isn't back to 100 percent, so he'll miss at least one game. The 31-year-old is averaging 20:48 of ice time through 14 games with the Blues. He could return as early as Tuesday against Boston.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-30-9) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (XX-XX-X) 7:30 PM ET | SCOTIABANK ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to carry the momentum of Friday's 3-0 shutout win over the Montreal Canadiens into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Ilya Sorokin's career-high...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL
FOX Sports

Terry, Zegras lead Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Canadiens, Islanders pay tribute to Mike Bossy

Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, one of the greatest goal scorers to ever play in the NHL, died on Friday at the age of 65 after battling lung cancer. It resulted in an outpouring of condolences and memories from all around the league as former players and teams all shared stories of one of the most impactful players in NHL history and a core piece to the great New York Islanders dynasty of the early 1980s.
ELMONT, NY

