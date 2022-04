Sina Estavi, a crypto entrepreneur who bought an NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet a year ago for $2.9 million, is now trying to sell it. It's not going well. Estavi had suggested last week he hoped to get $50 million for it, donating half of that to charity. ("Why not 99% of it?" Dorsey asked.) An auction on OpenSea attracted few bidders, with the most recent offer around $800. The listing expires Thursday.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO