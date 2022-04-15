SSSP to host Easter event at Congress Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Friday, The Saratoga Springs Police Department (SSSP) will be hosting its Easter event. The event will take place at Congress Park on Broadway from 12 – 2 p.m.

Officials said come celebrate spring with SSSP. The event will feature food and drinks, an inflatable obstacle course, and face painting. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.