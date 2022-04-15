People from these metros are finding new jobs in Wichita
Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Wichita, KS using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Wichita, KS in the second quarter of 2020.
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#20. Not in metropolitan area, NE
– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 16
— #29 (tie) most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 17
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Not in metropolitan area
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
– Started a new job in Wichita from Chicago in Q2 2020: 17
— #145 (tie) most common destination from Chicago
– Started a new job in Chicago from Wichita in Q2 2020: 20
— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Chicago
DPPed// Wikimedia
#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
– Started a new job in Wichita from Phoenix in Q2 2020: 19
— #119 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix
– Started a new job in Phoenix from Wichita in Q2 2020: 24
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 5 to Phoenixhttps://402d05670c0c10acb3b5aeba5816fe5c.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
Public Domain
#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
– Started a new job in Wichita from Seattle in Q2 2020: 19
— #105 (tie) most common destination from Seattle
– Started a new job in Seattle from Wichita in Q2 2020: 17
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 2 to Wichita
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons
#16. Springfield, MO
– Started a new job in Wichita from Springfield in Q2 2020: 19
— #21 most common destination from Springfield
– Started a new job in Springfield from Wichita in Q2 2020: 18
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Wichita
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Started a new job in Wichita from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 21
— #84 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles
– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Wichita in Q2 2020: 35
— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 14 to Los Angeles
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
– Started a new job in Wichita from Omaha in Q2 2020: 22
— #50 most common destination from Omaha
– Started a new job in Omaha from Wichita in Q2 2020: 18
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 4 to Wichita
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#13. Not in metropolitan area, MO
– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 23
— #26 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 31
— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 8 to Not in metropolitan area
skeeze // Pixabay
#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Started a new job in Wichita from Houston in Q2 2020: 26
— #103 (tie) most common destination from Houston
– Started a new job in Houston from Wichita in Q2 2020: 27
— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Houston
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#11. Tulsa, OK
– Started a new job in Wichita from Tulsa in Q2 2020: 35
— #13 most common destination from Tulsa
– Started a new job in Tulsa from Wichita in Q2 2020: 47
— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 12 to Tulsa
f11photo // Shutterstock
#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Started a new job in Wichita from Denver in Q2 2020: 45
— #62 most common destination from Denver
– Started a new job in Denver from Wichita in Q2 2020: 42
— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Wichita
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Started a new job in Wichita from Dallas in Q2 2020: 48
— #62 most common destination from Dallas
– Started a new job in Dallas from Wichita in Q2 2020: 120
— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 72 to Dallas
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#8. Not in metropolitan area, OK
– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 50
— #15 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 65
— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 15 to Not in metropolitan area
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. St. Louis, MO-IL
– Started a new job in Wichita from St. Louis in Q2 2020: 56
— #29 (tie) most common destination from St. Louis
– Started a new job in St. Louis from Wichita in Q2 2020: 66
— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 10 to St. Louis
Wikimedia
#6. Oklahoma City, OK
– Started a new job in Wichita from Oklahoma City in Q2 2020: 56
— #12 most common destination from Oklahoma City
– Started a new job in Oklahoma City from Wichita in Q2 2020: 70
— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 14 to Oklahoma City
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia
#5. Lawrence, KS
– Started a new job in Wichita from Lawrence in Q2 2020: 125
— #5 most common destination from Lawrence
– Started a new job in Lawrence from Wichita in Q2 2020: 137
— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 12 to Lawrence
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Manhattan, KS
– Started a new job in Wichita from Manhattan in Q2 2020: 210
— #4 most common destination from Manhattan
– Started a new job in Manhattan from Wichita in Q2 2020: 170
— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 40 to Wichita
America’s Power // Wikicommons
#3. Topeka, KS
– Started a new job in Wichita from Topeka in Q2 2020: 287
— #4 most common destination from Topeka
– Started a new job in Topeka from Wichita in Q2 2020: 288
— 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Topeka
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#2. Kansas City, MO-KS
– Started a new job in Wichita from Kansas City in Q2 2020: 1,105
— #3 most common destination from Kansas City
– Started a new job in Kansas City from Wichita in Q2 2020: 1,996
— 49.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 891 to Kansas City
Canva
#1. Not in metropolitan area, KS
– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 1,290
— #2 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 1,311
— 32.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 21 to Not in metropolitan area
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Wichita

