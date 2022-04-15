ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

People from these metros are finding new jobs in Wichita

By Stacker
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZiyM_0fANGtCW00

Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Wichita, KS using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Wichita, KS in the second quarter of 2020.

You may also like: Where people in Wichita are moving to most

You may also like: Where people in Wichita are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cd8jq_0fANGtCW00

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#20. Not in metropolitan area, NE

– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 16
— #29 (tie) most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 17
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Not in metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nP5fB_0fANGtCW00

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Wichita from Chicago in Q2 2020: 17
— #145 (tie) most common destination from Chicago
– Started a new job in Chicago from Wichita in Q2 2020: 20
— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWArH_0fANGtCW00

DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Wichita from Phoenix in Q2 2020: 19
— #119 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix
– Started a new job in Phoenix from Wichita in Q2 2020: 24
— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 5 to Phoenixhttps://402d05670c0c10acb3b5aeba5816fe5c.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHBGT_0fANGtCW00

Public Domain

#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Wichita from Seattle in Q2 2020: 19
— #105 (tie) most common destination from Seattle
– Started a new job in Seattle from Wichita in Q2 2020: 17
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 2 to Wichita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynsWl_0fANGtCW00

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#16. Springfield, MO

– Started a new job in Wichita from Springfield in Q2 2020: 19
— #21 most common destination from Springfield
– Started a new job in Springfield from Wichita in Q2 2020: 18
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Wichita

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Wichita

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35g6wD_0fANGtCW00

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Wichita from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 21
— #84 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles
– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Wichita in Q2 2020: 35
— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 14 to Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7iWm_0fANGtCW00

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#14. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

– Started a new job in Wichita from Omaha in Q2 2020: 22
— #50 most common destination from Omaha
– Started a new job in Omaha from Wichita in Q2 2020: 18
— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 4 to Wichita

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#13. Not in metropolitan area, MO

– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 23
— #26 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 31
— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 8 to Not in metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tkYk_0fANGtCW00

skeeze // Pixabay

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Wichita from Houston in Q2 2020: 26
— #103 (tie) most common destination from Houston
– Started a new job in Houston from Wichita in Q2 2020: 27
— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1wws_0fANGtCW00

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#11. Tulsa, OK

– Started a new job in Wichita from Tulsa in Q2 2020: 35
— #13 most common destination from Tulsa
– Started a new job in Tulsa from Wichita in Q2 2020: 47
— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 12 to Tulsa

You may also like: Closest national parks to Wichita

You may also like: How Wichita feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rvsj4_0fANGtCW00

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Wichita from Denver in Q2 2020: 45
— #62 most common destination from Denver
– Started a new job in Denver from Wichita in Q2 2020: 42
— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 3 to Wichita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhkyJ_0fANGtCW00

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Wichita from Dallas in Q2 2020: 48
— #62 most common destination from Dallas
– Started a new job in Dallas from Wichita in Q2 2020: 120
— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 72 to Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ypyq2_0fANGtCW00

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#8. Not in metropolitan area, OK

– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 50
— #15 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 65
— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 15 to Not in metropolitan area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtTqZ_0fANGtCW00

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL

– Started a new job in Wichita from St. Louis in Q2 2020: 56
— #29 (tie) most common destination from St. Louis
– Started a new job in St. Louis from Wichita in Q2 2020: 66
— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 10 to St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLX6E_0fANGtCW00

Wikimedia

#6. Oklahoma City, OK

– Started a new job in Wichita from Oklahoma City in Q2 2020: 56
— #12 most common destination from Oklahoma City
– Started a new job in Oklahoma City from Wichita in Q2 2020: 70
— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 14 to Oklahoma City

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Wichita that require a bachelor’s degree

You may also like: Most common jobs in Wichita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lAnD_0fANGtCW00

Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

#5. Lawrence, KS

– Started a new job in Wichita from Lawrence in Q2 2020: 125
— #5 most common destination from Lawrence
– Started a new job in Lawrence from Wichita in Q2 2020: 137
— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 12 to Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIXJT_0fANGtCW00

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Manhattan, KS

– Started a new job in Wichita from Manhattan in Q2 2020: 210
— #4 most common destination from Manhattan
– Started a new job in Manhattan from Wichita in Q2 2020: 170
— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 40 to Wichita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1Gw7_0fANGtCW00

America’s Power // Wikicommons

#3. Topeka, KS

– Started a new job in Wichita from Topeka in Q2 2020: 287
— #4 most common destination from Topeka
– Started a new job in Topeka from Wichita in Q2 2020: 288
— 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 1 to Topeka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7bLF_0fANGtCW00

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS

– Started a new job in Wichita from Kansas City in Q2 2020: 1,105
— #3 most common destination from Kansas City
– Started a new job in Kansas City from Wichita in Q2 2020: 1,996
— 49.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 891 to Kansas City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RO8o5_0fANGtCW00

Canva

#1. Not in metropolitan area, KS

– Started a new job in Wichita from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 1,290
— #2 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area
– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Wichita in Q2 2020: 1,311
— 32.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
– Net job flow: 21 to Not in metropolitan area

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Oklahoma State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Areas#Commuting#Seattle
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita police say ‘Pizza Pirate’ hit Papa Murphy’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are asking the public for help finding a man they are calling the “Pizza Pirate.” They say the man robbed the Papa Murphy’s at 21st and Maize Road around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Witnesses say the man had a handgun. He got away with a pizza, a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy