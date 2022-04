BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Twenty-seven years ago, Brian Woodyard was driving back from Charleston, West Virginia, when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. He doesn’t remember the crash, but witnesses told him it looked like the wind had picked up his truck and blew it over. The witness said that his vehicle rolled over eight times, and he fell out of the truck on the fourth roll. He was in a coma for 13 days recovering.

BELPRE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO