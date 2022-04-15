ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy criticised for using vessels ‘too big’ for job of rescuing Channel migrants

The Royal Navy has been criticised for being a “waste of time and resources” by using boats too big for the job of rescuing migrants crossing the English Channel.

Women, children and single men are among hundreds of people brought ashore on Good Friday as the Ministry of Defence takes over responsibility for handling migrants crossing the English Channel.

Royal Navy patrol vessels have been posted in the Channel to oversee operations after being put in charge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Thursday.

The naval ships have been spotted towing empty dinghies used by the people smugglers back to the UK after those onboard were offloaded on to boats operated by Border Force, which is part of the Home Office.

Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Blazer, which is 21m long and 6m wide, was pictured towing two small boats into Dover on Thursday.

Military personnel waiting at the dockside in Dover have then been meeting the arrivals and placing them on to buses to be taken to processing centres.

Political commentator Nigel Farage has criticised the navy’s response as a “waste of time and resources” by using vessels which are “too high to pick up migrants”, meaning the RNLI and Border Force were still required to carry out the task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDKBR_0fANGVDC00
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire) (PA Wire)

He posted on Twitter: “The new Royal Navy presence in the Channel off to a terrible start…

“The gunwhales on the vessels are too high to pick up migrants, so the RNLI & Border Force are doing the job instead!

“The Navy are then going around picking up the empty dinghies. Waste of time and resources!”

Mr Johnson put the Royal Navy in “operational command” of handling boats crossing the Channel while, under newly-revealed plans, those detained could be flown to Rwanda within weeks.

The MoD has confirmed that 562 people were brought ashore from 14 boats on Thursday.

These figures do not include any being intercepted by the French authorities.

A further 600 are understood to have been brought to the UK on Wednesday, but the Home Office has not provided figures for what was its final day of responsibility for handling Channel crossings.

This means the total of migrants to have arrived in the UK so far this year including Good Friday will be about 6,000, according to figures compiled by the PA News agency.

Conservative MP James Heappey posted on Twitter in response to Mr Farage’s comments that the MoD was looking at leasing “more appropriate platforms” for the role.

He wrote: “We’ve been clear on limitations of RN patrol vessels all along hence why we’re leasing more appropriate platforms.”

An MoD spokeswoman said that it will provide one offshore patrol vessel, up to six P2000 Archer class vessels and one wildcat helicopter with the aim of bolstering the Border Force capabilities until longer-term, more appropriate vessels had been contracted.

She said: “We have been clear that the Royal Navy’s role is to protect life at sea, providing operational oversight and co-ordination.

“To achieve this, defence is supplementing Border Force assets, expertise and experience in managing the journey and arrivals of small boats to ensure no one arrives on their own terms.”

An RNLI spokeswoman said: “The RNLI is one of HM Coastguard’s declared list of search assets around the UK for the purposes of saving lives at sea and is tasked by them as necessary.

“HM Coastguard is responsible for initiation and coordination of all maritime search and rescue within the UK Maritime Search and Rescue Region and will actively manage multiple distress scenarios, calling in the RNLI depending on the immediate needs at the time.”

A Home Office spokeswoman declined to comment.

Related
newschain

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel. Women huddled in blankets were among the groups of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Monday. After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility. Since the start of the year, more than...
U.K.
newschain

Johnson expected to urge MPs to move on from partygate

Boris Johnson goes into a new week ready to defend his premiership again as he prepares to insist to MPs there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga. Despite being fined by the Metropolitan Police for his birthday bash held in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the Prime Minister is expected to tell MPs on Tuesday that this should not be the focus of politicians.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

British couple forced to leave a Ukrainian mother and her two children in Calais after trying to transport them to the UK blame the Government's 'painfully slow' refugee scheme

A British couple forced to leave three Ukrainian refugees in Calis have blasted the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme as 'painfully slow'. Graham and Angela Coton, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, delivered humanitarian aid to Lublin, Poland, on Saturday. On their way back, they had hoped to take a Ukrainian mother...
U.K.
BBC

Norfolk metal detectorists' finds could be treasure

Metal detectorists found four items which potentially could be named as treasure within six weeks. Norfolk Coroner's Court heard a post-medieval hawking ring, an early-medieval silver ring, an early-medieval gilded brooch and a medieval pilgrim badge were found between 10 August and 17 September. A fifth item, an early-medieval silver...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
