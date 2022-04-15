ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Active weather pattern continues! Strong storms are possible Friday evening/night, flash flooding through the weekend

By Mike Susko
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168LUO_0fANGQnZ00

The active weather pattern will continue across Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley with another risk for severe weather. The jetstream is in the perfect position for several little waves to move across the area this weekend, starting Friday evening.

The first wave will provide the necessary ingredients for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday morning. These will not be severe and will move out around lunchtime Friday afternoon. A second wave of energy will bring severe weather potential Friday night, including the possibility of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and one or two tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUS3s_0fANGQnZ00
Day 1 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

The Day 1 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center (NOAA) places Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley right in the middle of a level 2/5 (slight) risk for storms. A level 2/5 risk means “scattered severe storms are possible” and a widespread severe weather event is not expected.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRZDd_0fANGQnZ00
    Day 1 tornado risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1As7f3_0fANGQnZ00
    Day 1 damaging wind risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfiF7_0fANGQnZ00
    Day 1 large hail risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qE6D_0fANGQnZ00
    Severe weather threats for Friday, April 15.
Click on the images to enlarge.

However, any storm that does develop and becomes severe could produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and/or a tornado. Locations under the hatched area for hail could see hail sizes over 2-inches (hen egg/lime size) in diameter, similar to last Monday evening. Due to the threat of severe storms this evening, a Weather Alert Day is in effect for Friday, April 15 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

HRRR model for Friday, April 15 – Sunday, April 17 as of 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

In terms of timing, storms will begin to develop in northeastern Oklahoma around 6 – 7 P.M. tonight and move into NW Arkansas after 8 P.M. before heading to the River Valley around 10 P.M. and moving out between 1 – 2 A.M. However, showers and thunderstorms will continue after 2 A.M. and may produce a few downpours and lead to flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQjuP_0fANGQnZ00
Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Update: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area on Easter Sunday. We will start with scattered showers and storms in the morning before a more widespread rain moves in during the afternoon. All the rain comes to an end Sunday night and into Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keM7U_0fANGQnZ00

By Monday morning, we expect 1 -2″ of rain widespread with locally higher amounts up to 3-inches. At this time, a flood watch is in effect for the highlighted areas of NW Arkansas and the River Valley from 7 P.M. Friday, April 15 – 7 A.M. Saturday, April 16. This will likely change as the forecast evolves.

Remember to remain weather aware over the next few days and you can always find the latest forecast information on our FREE NWA Weather Authority app, on social media, and on our website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tNaX_0fANGQnZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avELf_0fANGQnZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NB2xc_0fANGQnZ00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

A strong storm system heading our way

A strong storm system heads our way on Tuesday, with more potential for severe weather and heavy rain. Clouds increase tonight, with storms arriving especially in the afternoon Tuesday. The severe potential is currently level 3 enhanced across the western half of the forecast area. We see a greater potential for strong tornadoes and also for damaging winds within thunderstorms in this event, when compared to last week’s threat. Large hail is also possible. The threat is higher over the Mississippi Counties of Greene, George, and Jackson. We also have that Level 3 enhanced risk up for Washington and Mobile Counties.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Weather Prediction Center#Tornado#Blog#Northwest Arkansas#Noaa
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
Bring Me The News

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

An impressive storm system remains on track to deliver Mother Nature's full gamut to Minnesota Tuesday through Friday this week. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday in the region – a tornado outbreak is expected all the way from Iowa to Texas – and the cold side of the storm system will deliver a nasty blizzard to North Dakota and perhaps northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLBT

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a strong storm system is expected to move into Central Mississippi on March 22 bringing heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. The storm threat is expected to increase through the latter part of the morning, continuing through...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy