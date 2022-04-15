Weather Blog: Active weather pattern continues! Strong storms are possible Friday evening/night, flash flooding through the weekend

The active weather pattern will continue across Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley with another risk for severe weather. The jetstream is in the perfect position for several little waves to move across the area this weekend, starting Friday evening.

The first wave will provide the necessary ingredients for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday morning. These will not be severe and will move out around lunchtime Friday afternoon. A second wave of energy will bring severe weather potential Friday night, including the possibility of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and one or two tornadoes.

Day 1 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

The Day 1 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center (NOAA) places Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley right in the middle of a level 2/5 (slight) risk for storms. A level 2/5 risk means “scattered severe storms are possible” and a widespread severe weather event is not expected.

Day 1 tornado risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

Day 1 damaging wind risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

Day 1 large hail risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Updated: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

However, any storm that does develop and becomes severe could produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and/or a tornado. Locations under the hatched area for hail could see hail sizes over 2-inches (hen egg/lime size) in diameter, similar to last Monday evening. Due to the threat of severe storms this evening, a Weather Alert Day is in effect for Friday, April 15 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

HRRR model for Friday, April 15 – Sunday, April 17 as of 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

In terms of timing, storms will begin to develop in northeastern Oklahoma around 6 – 7 P.M. tonight and move into NW Arkansas after 8 P.M. before heading to the River Valley around 10 P.M. and moving out between 1 – 2 A.M. However, showers and thunderstorms will continue after 2 A.M. and may produce a few downpours and lead to flooding.

Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for Friday, April 15. Update: 10 A.M. Friday, April 15.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area on Easter Sunday. We will start with scattered showers and storms in the morning before a more widespread rain moves in during the afternoon. All the rain comes to an end Sunday night and into Monday.

By Monday morning, we expect 1 -2″ of rain widespread with locally higher amounts up to 3-inches. At this time, a flood watch is in effect for the highlighted areas of NW Arkansas and the River Valley from 7 P.M. Friday, April 15 – 7 A.M. Saturday, April 16. This will likely change as the forecast evolves.

