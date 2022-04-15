High-speed chase through 2 counties ends with an arrest in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Alabama State Troopers say a high-speed chase that spanned two Wiregrass counties has ended with one arrest in Dothan.
On Thursday, around 1 p.m., an Alabama state trooper saw a red and white Suzuki motorcycle driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 231.
ALEA troopers say the chase reached speeds around 100 miles per hour.
The chase spanned from around Ozark through Dothan ending near a church on Honeysuckle Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Police closed off Wesley Way and Alderbrook Road along Honeysuckle Road to stop the chase.
Devin J. Edwards, 25, of Dade City, Florida was arrested on charges of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
Edwards is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond set.
Stay with WDHN News for more on this developing story.
