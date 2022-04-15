‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjures $6 Million at Thursday Box Office

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), best friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), is of vital importance to the story… at least, he is in the Harry Potter books. In the books, Ron finds himself on a hero’s journey of his own as he helps his best friend take down the most powerful wizard of all time, but the movies substantially fail when it comes to Ron — and the entire Weasley family for that matter, but it is most notable with Ron, the character closest to Harry. While never failing to show Harry’s brilliance as a wizard or Hermione’s wisdom far beyond her years, the movies consistently refuse to show Ron for who he is and the qualities that made his friendship with Harry so special, which later came at the cost of Hermione and Ron’s romantic relationship because Ron had become a person quite different from who he was in the books.

