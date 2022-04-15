ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjures $6 Million at Thursday Box Office

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the latest film in the Wizarding World universe and the third movie as part of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, brought in $6 million in its Thursday box office previews from over 3,350 screens. While “Fantastic Beasts” looked to be a...

