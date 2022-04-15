ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Motherwell assistant Keith Lasley to join St Mirren as chief operating officer

 2 days ago
St Mirren have announced that Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley will join them as chief operating officer at the end of the season.

The new role, created in the wake of the retirement of chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick, will see the 42-year-old take charge of all club operations and assisting the board in setting the club’s strategy and vision.

Lasley played under and assisted St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson at Fir Park and has been studying a masters degree in sports directorship at Manchester Metropolitan University.

He told his new club’s official website: “St Mirren, my hometown team, have provided me with an incredible opportunity to realise my ambitions in the role of chief operating officer.

“My on-the-job experience at Motherwell and academic learning have provided me with the skills to be a success in this role and be part of the leadership that will drive St Mirren forward and fulfil the massive potential this club has.

“Having been part of a fan-owned club, which sits at the heart of the community and has set high standards in how to operate, both on and off the park, I look forward to bringing my positive experiences to generate further fans and strengthen community engagement. I believe these are essential components to the success of St Mirren.”

The move will see Lasley end a 23-year association with Motherwell which was only interrupted by a two-year stay with Plymouth.

Lasley stayed on when Robinson left the club in December 2020 despite new boss Graham Alexander bringing in another assistant, Chris Lucketti.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve Motherwell Football Club for 20 years,” the former Fir Park skipper told his current club’s website.

“There have been some very special moments along the way. From making my debut at nineteen through to captaining the club and ultimately on to my current role as assistant manager, I have enjoyed every single minute.

“This club means so much to me and my family and will continue to do so.”

