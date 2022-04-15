ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey slated to begin April 21

Fox17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. — Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21. That's according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor's announcement in a...

www.fox17online.com

Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
Kait 8

Push to legalize recreational marijuana continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push for recreational pot in the natural state. Multiple proposals are battling it out for voter signatures. One organization said it is going to resubmit an initiative to gain more momentum for 2024. Signatures are important to qualify for a spot on the ballot. Melissa...
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
App.com | Asbury Park Press

NJ legal weed commission delays opening recreational marijuana sales

TRENTON - On any other day, the state's fledgling cannabis industry would be celebrating.  The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Thursday unanimously awarded the first 68 conditional licenses to adult use cannabis cultivators and manufacturers. The licenses, which include 50 cultivators and 18 manufacturers, were heralded by commissioners as a historic moment in the state's history.  ...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

High Arkansas medical marijuana sales; push to sell recreationally grows

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been nearly three years since the first dispensary opened in Arkansas and medical marijuana sales have not stopped. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance said the state raised more than $2.3 million in sales tax revenue in February 2022 from medical marijuana sales. “If you look at the […]
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island House to hold recreational marijuana committee hearing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The House Finance Committee will hold a hearing on recreational marijuana Tuesday evening. The meeting will be held in Room 35 of the State House at about 4:45 p.m. Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, will discuss the creation of a Cannabis Control Commission and the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

