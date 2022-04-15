ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta airport evacuated after ‘bomb threat’ as travel chaos ensues on Easter weekend

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
AN airport has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat caused travel chaos for travelers on Easter weekend.

Law enforcement temporarily evacuated Atlanta's Hartfield Jackson International Airport's south terminal on Friday morning, after receiving reports of a suspicious package.

Law enforcement officials evacuated Hartfield Jackson International Airport's south terminal on Friday morning Credit: Twitter/mattr777
A K-9 unit flagged the bag in the south terminal, officials said Credit: Twitter/mattr777

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a K-9 flagged the bag in the south terminal.

No injuries have been reported.

In a statement, the airport addressed the incident, saying, "Officials are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the South Terminal.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the area impacted is cordoned off while authorities investigate."

The package insolated, inspected and eventually deemed safe.

Terminal staff were given the all-clear to resume operations about an hour after the evacuation.

EXTREME WEATHER GROUNDS FLIGHTS

The evacuation comes after all flights were grounded Thursday evening following severe thunderstorms in the area.

The extreme weather is set to continue as thunderstorms and heavy downpours are forecast to pummel Atlanta and Jackson on the evening of Good Friday.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will continue through Saturday morning and into the night.

Atlanta residents will enjoy a dry Easter morning, but the wet weather will return midday and stretch into the evening.

