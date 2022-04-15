ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Heart, ND

Extreme blizzard buries seven horses in snow as storms to batter US with rain and flurries over Easter weekend

By Chris Bradford
 2 days ago

AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter.

A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOl0P_0fANDf7n00
An extreme blizzard in North Dakota left horses covered in snow and ice Credit: Hollie Wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d42IW_0fANDf7n00
Americans in Walla Walla, Washington State faced whiteout conditions on Thursday Credit: AP

A snowstorm slammed the Northern Plains, burying foals in drifts.

Hollie Wilson, the owner of Rockin’ 33 Performance Horses in South Heart, North Dakota, told Fox Weather the horses have been “shivering uncontrollably”.

She added: “Hopefully all my horses pull through this and don’t end up sick and colicking on me.”

One of the ponies named Izzy is only 32 inches tall and struggles to move through the snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgEtx_0fANDf7n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgSEH_0fANDf7n00

More than a foot of snow fell in Bismarck, North Dakota and temperatures could drop to 26F this weekend.

Meanwhile, up to two feet of snow was reported in Dickinson and Glenburn on Thursday.

Schools switched to online teaching and flights at Bismarck airport were axed amid the whiteout.

Rick Krolak, of the National Weather Service in Bismarck, told the Associated Press: “For the month of April, it’s not uncommon to get the snow. Now, snow of this magnitude – this is something that’s a little bit more unique.”

The wild weather is set to hit the southeast including New Orleans, Mississippi, and Georgia on Friday.

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are set to pummel Atlanta and Jackson on Friday evening.

Strong storms could be reported in Dallas, Texas, and Panama City, Florida, according to CNN.

The wet weather is caused by a front that’s over the southeast.

Rainfall is also forecast in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore.

Easter egg hunts may be difficult as higher ground along the West Coast could see snow.

Snow is expected to fall in the higher altitudes of the Olympic Mountains, Washington.

And, temperatures could plunge to bone-chilling lows of 12F.

Meanwhile, up to three inches of rain could hit parts of California on Sunday.

It comes after blizzards, fires and severe storms slammed the South and Central US earlier this week.

On Tuesday, multiple tornadoes in Central Texas and Iowa caused injuries and widespread damage.

Homes in Bell County, Texas were damaged as one tornado brought massive hail measuring nearly six inches in length.

The tornado slammed the town of Salado, leaving as many as 23 people injured.

Officials said several tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service had caused widespread damage north of Austin.

The storms temporarily left thousands of Texans without electricity.

Meanwhile, a raging wildfire in New Mexico has already consumed 200 homes and killed two people.

More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from Ruidoso.

The wildfire has scorched around nine square miles of land.

Firefighters are trying to attack the blaze where they can but winds are expected to pick up on Friday, escalating fears.

Incident Commander Dave Bales said: “We’re trying to keep this fire as small as possible, especially because it’s right in the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378MVd_0fANDf7n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wizBJ_0fANDf7n00

“We’ve had a loss of a lot of structures so our crews are right there on the fire front going as direct as possible.”

Wildfires are also burning in the Rio Grande – south of Albuquerque – and in the communities of Las Vegas and Roswell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIRDk_0fANDf7n00
Storms are set to hit parts of the southeast this weekend Credit: CNN Weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiO8S_0fANDf7n00
Grapefruit-sized hail fell as wild weather pummeled parts of the south and central US Credit: Twitter / Gina Brown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpAs4_0fANDf7n00
The weight of the snow brought down tree branches in Portland, Oregon on April 11 Credit: AP

Cynthia Loyd
2d ago

I'm not a horse owner but I would think if I knew a severe blizzard was coming, then I would put my horses up in a barn so they aren't exposed to that extreme weather.

