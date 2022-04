A Pittsburgh Marriott hotel faces violations after large events left at least 200 people sick, raising a need for inspections. On April 5, an Allegheny County Health Department report revealed that an inspector found cleaning and sanitization violations such as dirty silverware and mold on speed racks in the vegetable walk-in cooler. It was also reported that the soap dispenser at the dish machine was also out of batteries.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO