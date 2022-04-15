ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Win Twice in Beloit

By Local Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have now won three games in a row after claiming both games in a doubleheader yesterday in Beloit. The first game was a defensive battle, with the Appleton-based Rattlers sneaking out a...

WSAW

Pointers Split Series Opener with Stout in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (18-4, 9-3) split a doubleheader with UW-Stout (15-9, 10-4) on Saturday. UWSP won game one by a 6-3 final before falling in game two, 8-3. Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) had five hits on the day and four RBI. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) and Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) had for hits each, two in each game. Simmons scored four runs and drove in one. Matson scored three runs on the day. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) also had four hits with two runs scored and an RBI.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 16th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the Hobby Sports Cards held their first annual baseball bash event - welcoming sports fanatics, young and old to celebrate the return of baseball together at their small business. Plus, Blugold baseball returns for a doubleheader with UW-Platteville and the Chippewa Steel force OT...
SPASH runner Roisin Wills breaks DMR world record

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and SPASH runner Roisin Willis set a new indoor world record in the distance medley relay with a team of Heather MacLean, Kendall Ellis and Elle Purrier St. Pierre. The record, which was broken at the grand opening of a new facility The...
UW-Whitewater sports: Warhawks drop home doubleheader to UW-Oshkosh

WHITEWATER Janesville Craig product Kennedy Cox earned recognition as one of two seniors on the UW-Whitewater softball team following a pair of Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conferences to UW-Oshkosh at home on Friday. The Warhawks (10-12 overall, 3-5 WIAC) stranded 11 runners in a 1-0 loss to Oshkosh in the first game, and then dropped the second game by a 6-0 score to the WIAC-leading Titans (20-4, 6-0). ...
Bucks and Brewers fans celebrate unique Easter Sunday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an Easter Sunday to remember for Wisconsin sports fans. Brewers and Bucks fans sure had their hands full this holiday with a special double header in Milwaukee.  To kick off the festivities in the cream city, The Brewers wrapped up their four-game series with their division rival Cardinals. After […]
Janesville Craig baseball improves to 5-0 by beating Madison West

MADISON The Janesville Craig baseball team kept its undefeated season record rolling along Friday. Patrick Schork pitched five strong innings and Denver Hughes came on to pick up the save in the Cougars’ 5-2 victory over Madison West in Big Eight Conference action. Craig improved to 5-0 on the season, including 4-0 in the Big...
