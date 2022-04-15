ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Kokomo’s Northside Park to Gain Pump Track

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthside Park in Kokomo will be home to a pump track later this year. The Kokomo Tribune reports the track, which is a circuit of rollers and banked turns for bikes and skateboards, will replace one of the park’s two youth...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

