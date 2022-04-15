ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toni Storm Opens Up About Leaving WWE, Says It Wasn't The Place For Her

By Jeremy Lambert
 2 days ago

Toni Storm joined WWE in 2017 when she competed in the Mae Young Classic. She signed with the company in 2018 and competed in the NXT UK Women's Title tournament and had been regularly featured in NXT UK and NXT before joining the main roster in 2021. Storm was...

PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Toni Storm Explains Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm made her AEW debut a few weeks ago and seems to have hit the ground running into a first feud with Jamie Hayter that will take place as a match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Storm couldn't be more thrilled with how her return to wrestling felt, but at one point she seemed primed to be one of the next big stars in WWE after moving from NXT to SmackDown. Storm recently explained what prompted her to leave WWE in a new interview with Busted Open Radio, and it came down to several factors, including being apart from family and a realization that WWE might not be the place for her.
WWE
PWMania

Update On WWE Pulling Brock Lesnar From Backlash Advertising

We noted before how WWE pulled Brock Lesnar from the WrestleMania Backlash listing on the WWE Events website. Lesnar had been advertised for the show going back to when it was announced, but the change was made just some time this week. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports...
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Last week, Roman Reigns promised to reveal his next plans after defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Instead, he ordered The Usos to unify their SmackDown Tag Team titles with the Raw Tag Team titles. Shinsuke Nakamura then interrupted, but Reigns hugged him. It was all a distraction so Jimmy Uso could hit a superkick on Nakamura.
WORCESTER, MA
Toni Storm
Jamie Hayter
Owen Hart
wrestlinginc.com

Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
WWE
PWMania

Toni Storm Reveals Who She Would Like To See Join AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm commented on who she would like to see join the AEW women’s division:. “Oh my god. Um, Tegan Nox [Nixon Newell], I would have to say, would be high up on that list. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that.”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ricochet Retains Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal on SmackDown

They locked up instantly and Mahal slammed Ricochet down and applied a hold to ground him. Then Mahal hit him with some forearms and then slammed him down hard on his back before going for a cover, but he kicked out. They traded covers for a minute and then Ricochet hit a beautiful Shooting Star Press, but Mahal came back swinging. Ricochet bought himself enough space and time to head up to the top rope, but Shanky pulled Mahal out of the ring. Ricochet then sailed from the top and collided into both stars, and then he pushed Mahal into the ring.
WWE
Fightful

RK-Bro Headed To SmackDown On 4/15 To Confront The Usos

Monday Night Raw on Monday, April 11, 2022, concluded with Jimmy and Jey Uso standing over Randy Orton and Riddle holding both sets of WWE Tag Team Championships. Now, RK-Bro is headed to Friday Night SmackDown on April 15 to set things right. After SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos...
WWE
Fightful

SPOILER: Title Change At AEW Battle Of The Belts II

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, AEW will present Battle of the Belts II. The show will see the AEW TNT Championship, AEW Women's Championship, and ROH World Championship defended. The event was filmed on Friday, April 15 following the conclusion of a special live edition of AEW Rampage, and spoilers...
WWE
Combat Sports
AEW
WWE
Wrestling
Sports
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.15.22

We’re back to the blue guys and now the build seems to be on for Wrestlemania Backlash. Last week saw Shinsuke Nakamura come after Roman Reigns to suggest that he is the next challenger while Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match is officially set. Hopefully we get some built towards those matches this week so let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
Fightful

Brian Cage Hopes To Work Both AEW And ROH Shows

Brian Cage is ready to have great matches with everyone. After not appearing on AEW television since October 2021, Cage was back in the mix at ROH Supercard of Honor when he was introduced as Tully Blanchard's newest client for Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Cage is still signed with AEW, but...
WWE
Fightful

William Regal To Launch A New Podcast

William Regal is getting in the podcast game. Regal is set to launch a new podcast alongside Conrad Thompson entitled "The Gentleman Villain." A preview episode went up on March 31. A premiere date for the first episode was not given. Description:. “The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be featured...
WWE
Fightful

Court Bauer Says MLW Would Love To Host FTR vs. The Von Erichs

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) are coming off victories over The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and now have their sights set on more brothers. Before knocking off The Briscoes and the Jacksons, the reigning AAA and ROH Tag Team Champions...
WWE
Fightful

Juice Robinson Elaborates On Leaving NJPW, Says He's Taking Fewer Dates

Juice Robinson's time with NJPW is coming to an end. In October 2015, Juice Robinson signed with NJPW just six months after leaving the WWE. His most recent contract with the promotion was set to expire in January of this year, but as he told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp in a new interview (seen above), they were able to negotiate an extension.
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

