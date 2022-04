James Spann forecasts a cool conclusion to the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. BLUSTERY: West winds will increase later today across Alabama, averaging 15-25 mph with higher gusts. A disturbance will bring some clouds into the state, along with a few spotty showers this afternoon mainly along and north of I-20. Temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over north Alabama, and some spots across the Tennessee Valley might even hold in the 40s all day. The average high for Birmingham on April 8 is 73.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO