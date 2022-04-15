Matt Hardy Says ‘Let It Play Out’ Is Now A Meme Because WWE Has Burned The Trust Of Its Audience

Hey there people, it’s Friday so it’s time for the WWE machinery to turn another cog over. WrestleMania Backlash is starting to loom on the horizon and it seems like the brand split may be winding down. RAW tag team champions RK-Bro are likely to be on the episode in retaliation for the Usos showing up on RAW earlier this week. We’ve got a couple of matches announced, Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental title against Jinder Mahal and we’ve got a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. We’re seriously depressing Drew’s stock lately I guess, the man should probably be up next for Roman but instead he went from wasting 3 months on Happy Corbin straight into a Sami Zayn program. Speaking of Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, we still don’t really know who will be challenging him going forward. Last week we got a taste of Shinsuke Nakamura potentially getting bumped up into that spot in the wake of the injury to Rick Boogs, and Nakamura could be a fun stylistic opponent for Roman, but if that’s the direction we’re going they need to get that feud in gear. Charlotte Flair will be here, because what would the show be without Poochie? After last week there are several new faces around so we’ll have to wait and see how any of them might factor into the goings on. Well that’s all the preamble I can muster, let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO