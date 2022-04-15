ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's sister says GOP 'scared to debate' after commission withdrawal

By Asher Notheis
 2 days ago

P resident Joe Biden's sister said Republicans withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates because they are scared.

Valerie Biden Owens, who ran many of her brother's campaigns up until the 2020 election, was asked about the Republican National Committee's vote on Thursday while she was discussing her new memoir in an interview with MSNBC .


“If you don’t want to debate, it’s a sign that you’re scared to debate,” Owens said. “So, I think it says it all in their walking away.”

RNC WITHDRAWS FROM PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE COMMISSION

Owens contrasted the RNC's decision with her brother running against former President Donald Trump . She said her brother referred to Trump as "a bully" and told her he was "not walking away because of fear.” She claimed her brother "stuttered terribly" since he was young and knows "what it’s like to be bullied."

The RNC vowed to find "newer, better debate platforms" after its withdrawal, and GOP presidential candidates will be required to sign a written pledge that they will only partake in debates sanctioned by the party.

Comments / 36

2016 sixdays
2d ago

is it really a debate when the democrats already have the questions and answers? or the moderator debates for the Democrat?

Reply(6)
36
gt 54
10h ago

the narrator in the debates would make accusations against republicans not ask questions and ask soft questions of the democrats that already had the answers prepared

Reply
6
brassyusa
2d ago

Nothing to debate with. Democrats have no answers and all they want to do is spend our money.

Reply(4)
24
