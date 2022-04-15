ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman walking on Highway 6 killed in hit-and-run crash

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7TtI_0fANCOQB00

Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at 3600 North State Highway 6 that happened at about 8:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The identity of the woman, 46, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

"The victim was walking in the northbound lanes at the above address when she was struck by a vehicle of unknown make or model. The driver failed to provide medical assistance to the victim and fled the scene in the vehicle," police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

Police said they don't believe the woman was homeless.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 6

Related
KTVZ

4 teenagers shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around 12 a.m. after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 6#State Highway#Hit And Run#North State#Houston Fire Department
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Click2Houston.com

Mother arrested after becoming too intoxicated to care for 2-year-old while manufacturing crystal meth, officials say; $2M worth of narcotics found

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have arrested a mother they say was caring for her toddler while manufacturing crystal meth in her east Harris County home Friday. According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Narcotics Division High Hazard Clandestine Laboratory Team, law enforcement officials received a call about the home at 11516 Scenic River Drive around 7:11 a.m. Friday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
KENS 5

HPD: Man could be charged for shooting, killing disguised home intruder

HOUSTON — A man who fatally shot a suspected home intruder could face charges, according to the Houston Police Department. Editorial note: The above video is from the previous story. An investigation by HPD into the incident says that detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
123K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy