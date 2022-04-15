ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck clearing residential areas using all its equipment along with public school plows and operators

By Keith Darnay
kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Bismarck has this update on snow clearing and removal efforts through Friday, April 15:. Bismarck Roads and Streets crews began plowing major routes and residential streets April 14 at 8:00 p.m.. The city is using all available equipment and Bismarck Public Schools is assisting with equipment and...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

City of Minot declares snow removal emergency

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has declared a snow removal emergency. The declaration will impact all city snow emergency routes. Residents will not be allowed to park alongside any streets that are marked as emergency snow routes. This is to allow the city to thoroughly plow and...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck declares snow emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck Snow Emergency will go into effect Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. All designated snow emergency routes are included in this emergency declaration. Parking is prohibited on all designated snow emergency routes; vehicles must be removed from the roadways and parked off the street...
BISMARCK, ND
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Cars
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15: School closings: Follow this link Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Snowstorm so far: Slippery roads, high winds, reduced visibility

The snowstorm is here, bringing with it high winds, slippery roads, reduced visibility and, for at least one community, a snow emergency declaration. Before 8:00 a.m., Interstate 94 through Bismarck and Mandan was slippery with snow and scattered areas of ice. Visibility, according to reports from drivers, was perhaps half a mile at best as […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Removal#Plow#Heavy Snow#Uban Construction
Government Technology

Could North Dakota Blizzard Be ‘Storm of the Century?’

(TNS) - A potentially historic blizzard slammed into North Dakota on Tuesday, closing highways, stopping flights, snarling in-city traffic, and prompting numerous closings and cancellations. "This is nutso," Karley Gosch , of Mandan , said as she braved the strong winds and pelting snow while walking across Main Street .
BISMARCK, ND
KULR8

North Dakota DOT announces I-94 will stay closed for travel

BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate 94 from Billings to Glendive is open again after being shut down at 4:00 pm Tuesday. While the interstate in that area is open, South Eastern Montana Dispatch says the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced they will not be opening the interstate for travel Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Minnesota

Multiple Crashes And Backups Reported Overnight Amid Strong Winds, Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night on the roads heading into a busy travel weekend. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a jack-knifed semi caused a big backup on Interstate 94 at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. It happened in the lanes heading into Minnesota, near the Hudson, Wisconsin area. Traffic was crawling for about an hour before things cleared up. In Monticello, another semi created some issues at around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 94, where snow was coming down. Details are limited on this incident. In Fridley, three vehicles crashed overnight near Interstate 694 and Main Street, causing backups there as well. Motorists needed to take the Main Street exit to get around the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was seriously injured in this incident. Flurries are expected on the earlier side Friday, with more windy and cold weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Idaho State Journal

Crane becomes impaled on Pocatello railroad bridge

POCATELLO — A crane being transported by a flat-bed semi became impaled on a railroad bridge late Thursday afternoon, causing police to partially shut down a busy Pocatello road. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the semi traveling southbound on Garrett Way attempted to go under the railroad bridge just south of the Garrett Way-North Main Street intersection. The crane was too tall to clear the railroad bridge and...
POCATELLO, ID
The Repository

The Monday After: Cleaning up the city

Trash. Garbage. Clutter of all kinds. There were a multitude of discarded and forgotten items laying around the city 75 years ago. And those were the targets of the city's very public cleanup campaign – promotion of it came on the top of the front page of The Canton Repository – in the spring of 1947.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy