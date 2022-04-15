ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

South Carolina teacher suspended for wrapping legs around student while hugging him

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWpBh_0fANCDiC00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Board of Education has suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student.

According to the order of suspension, published Tuesday, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December 2019 when the incident took place.

Rep. Nancy Mace sanctioned by Russia

A staff member at the school “reported seeing Ms. Smith hugging a male student with her legs wrapped around the student’s waist.” Smith said that the student was an athlete and she “felt he was joking by picking her up to show off his strength.”

Smith said that she hugged her students often and “intended to form an emotional link” with them, but conceded that “she may have made herself too approachable and available to them.”

Smith left the district in 2019 and has not worked as a certified educator since.

South Carolina board disciplined 30% more teachers last year than in 2020, backlog to blame

The board voted to suspend Smith’s license for a period of one year, retroactively beginning on June 30, 2021. She will also be required to complete a National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification (NASDTEC) Prevention and Correction Course before she is eligible for reinstatement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 71

William Christopher
2d ago

teachers hugged me like that all the times. I was 6'5" and they were really short. there was nothing sexual about it. EVERYTHING around us is sexualized, whether flirting is open to interpretation, they clearly dont have any proof it was sexual in nature. liberals have killed EVERYTHING great about this country, BC they want to create laws based on their own sick thoughts. they assume she was a predator in waiting and had to get rid of her.

Reply(13)
44
Bruce
2d ago

There was a large controversy in my area over a female teacher having sexual relations with a male student. I thought it was a little overblown but, it retrospect he was being homeschooled. haha made u laugh

Reply(1)
17
David Moorefield
2d ago

Anybody remember Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher" video? Ah, the good old days! Nothing like a good student-teacher bond.. 😁 👍 💖

Reply(1)
13
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Conway Walmart pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pharmacy technician at a Walmart in Conway was arrested and accused of stealing drugs from a patient, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Pamela Lynn Chassen, 68, of Conway, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of controlled substances. Chassen is accused of stealing hydrocodone/APAP […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Mace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Russia#Bcsd#Timberland High School
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy