Three major welterweight titles are on the line Saturday when undefeated WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. takes on WBA king Yordenis Ugas in a 12-round boxing main event. The pay-per-view portion of the main fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Spence sits at No. 5 in Ring Magazine's prestigious pound-for-pound rankings and is generally considered one of the best active boxers on the planet. However, he hasn't fought since December 2020 because of a retina injury suffered in training camp last year as he prepared for a fight against the iconic Manny Pacquaio. Ugas filled in for Spence on short notice and handily beat Pacquaio as a massive underdog in the biggest victory of his career. In doing so, Ugas set the stage for Saturday's anticipated showdown.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO