New Orleans, LA

5 teams that should trade for Kyler Murray after talks break down

By John Buhler
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals may potentially trade franchise quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. With contract talks breaking down, there is a chance the Arizona Cardinals could move off Kyler Murray this offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick by the Cardinals and Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma is about to...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
9NEWS

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion south of Denver

DENVER — Russell Wilson is really coming to Denver now. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver, on April 1. The Denver Broncos secured Wilson as their new starting quarterback in a deal that became official...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Likeliest trade destination for Browns’ Baker Mayfield, revealed

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has A New Job In Football: Fans React

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett began his new job in football on Saturday night. Garrett, who spent the 2021 NFL season as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, is now an in-game analyst for FOX. He’ll be helping provide coverage for the USFL this spring. Garrett...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

