ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

As a retirement gift, Duke gives Coach K a puppy

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durham, N.C. — For a large part of Mike Krzyzewski's life, he's been training others in the sport of basketball. But now it's time for him...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Pets & Animals
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
TMZ.com

Duke Hoops Team Gifts Mike Krzyzewski New Puppy At Ceremony, Adorable Video

Mike Krzyzewski may not be coaching the Duke hoops team anymore ... but the team is making sure he keeps at it -- with this new puppy!. The adorable moment happened during the Blue Devils' annual banquet and award ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday to celebrate their Final Four run.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen’s Girlfriend: Morgan Reid

Grayson Allen is a 3-and-D specialist who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Duke product was a standout in college, and while he hasn’t been quite the star in the league as he was with the Blue Devils, he turned out to be quite a role player nonetheless. No matter what people may think of him and his unusual on-court tactics, he has been a quality piece for the Bucks. In this post, though, we’re actually focusing on Greyson Allen’s girlfriend Morgan Reid.
FIFA
ClutchPoints

Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell address to Duke Blue Devils brings the waterworks

Longtime Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski signaled the official end of an era when he announced retirement plans following the 2021-22 season. Krzyzewski naturally impacted the lives of many student athletes and others involved in the program during his 42 seasons pacing the sidelines. On Thursday, the longtime Blue Devils coach took the hardwood at Cameron Indoor Stadium to address his team and its supporters one final time. Needless to say, it was an emotional night, as detailed by Steve Wiseman of The News and Observer.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Coach K#Espn
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy