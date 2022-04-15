Man in critical condition after being shot on Youngstown's south side
A man is in critical condition after being shot on Youngstown's south side. According to the report, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday...www.wfmj.com
I pray for the young man to pull through all these senseless acts of crime in our community is out of control it was children out there witnessing these type of actions when is it going to stop
