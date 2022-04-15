ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man in critical condition after being shot on Youngstown's south side

By Corey Vallas
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in critical condition after being shot on Youngstown's south side. According to the report, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 4

Miss America
2d ago

I pray for the young man to pull through all these senseless acts of crime in our community is out of control it was children out there witnessing these type of actions when is it going to stop

Reply
4
