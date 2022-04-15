ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Man sentenced to 10 years after multiple bank robberies, carjacking someone at gunpoint

WBIR
WBIR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison after he committed two bank robberies and carjacked someone at gunpoint. Jason William Graves, 43, of London,...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 9

Kym Rains
2d ago

So he robs multiple banks, robs an individual at gun point and car jacks someone and gets 10-11 years but someone sells Marijuana and gets 20 + . I don't get understand.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WJHL

Kingsport shooting left 1 man seriously injured

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a man arrived at an area hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. The man, who was later transported to a nearby hospital in a neighboring jurisdiction, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who did not reveal the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Autozone#Fbi
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy