King County, WA

King County approves proposed asphalt plant near Cedar River

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Cedar River File photo of Cedar River.

RENTON, Wash. — After years of protest, moratoriums and delays, King County has granted approval for an asphalt plant to be built in Renton on the banks of the Cedar River.

The county ruled Thursday that the project, which has been fiercely opposed by neighbors and environmental groups, “does not pose a probable significant adverse impact to the environment,” as long as the company takes mitigation measures.

The decision comes six years after Lakeside Industries bought the 25-acre parcel on Highway 169.

The county also said an environmental impact statement — which had been requested by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and others — was not necessary.

