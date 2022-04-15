ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How could the debate over trans women in sports impact the midterms?

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qL1w6_0fANA6gm00

Republicans are zeroing in on the debate surrounding trans women in sports in hopes of revving up their conservative base ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The debate is emerging as the latest flashpoint in the country’s culture wars, with conservatives calling on transgender women to be banned from competing in women’s sports. University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the latest transgender athlete caught in the debate’s crosshairs after she became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division 1 national championship in any sport earlier this month.

Ohio Senate candidate Jane Timken invoked Thomas in a campaign ad criticizing rules allowing transgender women being allowed to compete in women’s sports. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential contender, has also focused on the issue. In January, she rolled out an ad promoting legislation that would block transgender girls from playing on female sports teams at school.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Kristi Noem
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Ncaa Division 1#Racism#Republicans#Conservatives#Ncaa Division#Ohio Senate
CBS News

Making waves: The debate over trans athletes

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, has smashed Ivy League records in the pool since switching from the men's team to the women's. Her winning streak has reignited a fierce debate: do trans women have an unfair biological advantage in sports? And are competitive fairness and trans inclusivity mutually exclusive? With 22 states recently introducing bills that would ban trans women and girls from sports, correspondent Lee Cowan talks to advocates and experts on both sides of this contentious issue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Democrats regroup amid stalled agenda

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... Inflation hits a new high of 8.5 percent. ... President Biden tours an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa and announces new measures to lower gas prices. ... The British and Australian governments are investigating whether Russia used chemical weapons in Mariupol. ... Florida legislators back down from their redistricting standoff with Gov. DeSantis. ... And Finkenauer faces a ballot challenge in Iowa Senate.
IMMIGRATION
Salon

Corporate America steps up to fight for abortion access — after backing anti-abortion Republicans

Just after the Texas GOP's near-total abortion ban (S.B.8) officially took effect last September, companies like Uber, Lyft, Bumble, and Match parachuted into the political fray by providing their Texas-based employees with benefits packages designed to dampen the impact of the bill. Uber and Lyft, for instance, created legal defense funds for drivers who might be sued for providing rides to abortion doctors. And Match, which owns Tinder, a created relief fund for staffers and their dependents seeking to get an abortion outside the Lone Star State. This week, Citigroup and Yelp vowed to cover similar out-of-state care for their employees, a move that no doubt reinforces Corporate America's veneer of progressivism as more Republican-led states – like Idaho, Oklahoma, Arizona, South Dakota – join the race to pass draconian restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
mycolumbuspower.com

Abortion Bans Interfere With Bodily Autonomy and Self-Determination

When the news came out that a Texas woman had been arrested and jailed for a self-managed abortion, we were not surprised. Lizelle Herrera sought medical care and was reported by a health care worker as violating Texas’s atrocious 6-week abortion ban. Lizelle Herrera was held on a $500,000 bond until the prosecutor later dropped charges.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy