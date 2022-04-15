ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Five grocery items with big price jumps amid high inflation

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VW3P6_0fANA1H900
Tweet

Concerns about skyrocketing gas prices across the U.S. have been a major worry for Americans this year, but high inflation has also led to soaring prices at the grocery store.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.5 percent over the last 12 months, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recording large bumps in everything from fruits and vegetables to meats and dairy products.

Below are the five grocery items with the largest 12-month cost increase, according to the USDA and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Beef and veal products

Uncooked beef and veal have seen the biggest spike on store shelves, rising 20.4 percent over the last year.

Uncooked beef roasts rose 17.7 percent, and beef steaks jumped 16.4 percent.

A severe labor shortage in the meat-packing industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in meat prices.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits, including lemons, limes and grapefruits, climbed 19.5 percent.

The prices for oranges and tangerines rose 18.3 percent.

A myriad of factors have jacked up prices for fresh produce, including rising wages in Mexico, a major importer of fruits and vegetables, and a drought in California, according to The Washington Post.

Bacon

Bacon products soared 18.2 percent in the last year.

Breakfast sausages have also risen considerably, at 16.5 percent in the past 12 months.

Margarine and peanut butter

The price for margarine rose 15.8 percent annually, while peanut butter rose 15.8 percent in the past year.

Butter production has fallen 1.4 percent from February 2021 and 5.4 percent from this January, according to the latest USDA report.

Fresh and frozen chicken parts

Chicken parts, which includes packages of drum sticks, thighs and breasts, rose 15.1 percent.

The price for birds could rise again as the bird flu has been spreading across the country and in some cases affecting commercial flocks.

Comments / 220

Dorothy Neluna
2d ago

Thank you Biden for starving Americans and shutting down the USA oil and gas industry also for all the deaths in America from covid after all you and your son work for China crookedness to destroy america

Reply(27)
201
S Collins
2d ago

well done civic leaders. lesson here, vote them all out. bet they aren't being impacted by Inflation. with I.. some odd percent pay raise.....

Reply(2)
69
Rena Schneider-Crawford
2d ago

This is getting crazy ridiculous!! how is someone supposed to survive these kinds of price increases when you're disabled or a senior already living on a very fixed income??? The sad fact is that our Government could care less!! they paid very handsomely for making some of the worst possible decisions for us!! Thing's just keep getting better & better!! before anyone makes a comment about getting the biggest ever in 2022. That was a total joke!! they increases the ptice of Medi-care so much that it barely made a difference in size of the check received! Medi care doesn't even include dental & vision!! thanks Biden administration!! You're all doing a bang up job!! NOT!!

Reply(5)
73
Related
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Dairy Products#Gas Prices#Food Drink#Americans#Uncooked#The Washington Post
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cadrene Heslop

Actions of Walmart Shopper Goes Viral

The cost of living in America is on the rise. The average monthly living expense for a single American is $3,189. This amount sums up to $38,266 per year. For a family of four, the cost is $7,095 per month. This figure adds to $85,139 per year. That is a lot of money.
Mashed

Why Shopping At Aldi Might Get More Expensive Soon

With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

How much you’ll get in food stamps once emergency SNAP benefits end

IF the Biden Administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration beyond April 15, emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end. SNAP currently provides over 41.5million people with benefits all across the country by giving families a pre-loaded electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card allowing them...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy