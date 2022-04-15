ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Crews Douse 2-Alarm Blaze In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184aox_0fAN9jpU00
Fire crews made quick work of a blaze that broke out in the basement of a Sussex County home Thursday evening. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)

Fire crews made quick work of a blaze that broke out in the basement of a Sussex County home Thursday evening.

The fire was reported at 160 Mountain Rd. in Hardyston around 4:40 p.m., the local volunteer fire department said.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and determined that an electrical fire was coming from the basement.

Fire departments in Franklin, Hamburg, McAfee, Vernon, and Sussex worked together to fully extinguish the blaze with no injuries reported.

“A great team effort between our department and our mutual aid departments made this a huge success,” said the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Other assisting agencies include the Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Corp, Saint Claire’s EMS, the Hardyston Fire Official, Sussex County Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Hardyston Police Department.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The fire remained under investigation, officials said.

