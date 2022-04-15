ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire crews pull abandoned 4-wheeler from Lake Overholser

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents near an Oklahoma City lake were witnesses to a strange scene on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Dive Team was called to Lake Overholser after a vehicle went into the water.

Witnesses say it appeared that a golf cart went into the lake, but say they couldn’t see a driver.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to quickly locate the four-wheeler in the water.

After searching the lake using a boat and other tools, officials say no victims were ever found.

